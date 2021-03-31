34,863 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,074. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.