352,487 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.