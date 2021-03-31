36,190 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

