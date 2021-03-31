36,519 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

