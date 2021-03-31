36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

36Kr stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.04. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

