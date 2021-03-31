3,734 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $369.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

