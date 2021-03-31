37,672 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. 17,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,339. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
