37,672 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. 17,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,339. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.