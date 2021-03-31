383,325 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 358,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.