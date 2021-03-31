3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.9% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. 70,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

