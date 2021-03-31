3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,947 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 20,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

