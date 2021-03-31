3D L Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.