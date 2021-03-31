3D L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,270 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 544,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

