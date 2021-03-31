3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.35. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.61.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

