3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,552. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

