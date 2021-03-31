3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $221.61. 81,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,276. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $223.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.