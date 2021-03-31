3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of HON traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.59. 56,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

