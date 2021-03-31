3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $354.72. 104,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.63 and its 200-day moving average is $359.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

