3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,052. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.