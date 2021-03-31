3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Visa makes up 2.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

V stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.67. The company had a trading volume of 182,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

