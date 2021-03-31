3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,407. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

