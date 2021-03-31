3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.71. 204,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $305.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.