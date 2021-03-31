3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,081.24. 52,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,794.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

