3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. AT&T comprises 1.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

