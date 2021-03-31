3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.02. 110,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

