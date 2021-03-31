3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,672 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. W. R. Berkley makes up 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. 13,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.