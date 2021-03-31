3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,115 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $435.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.