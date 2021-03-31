3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 679,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

