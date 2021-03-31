3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 316,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.