3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.50. 156,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.