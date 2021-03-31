3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 557,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

EMR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 73,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

