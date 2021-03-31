3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

