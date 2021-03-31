3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.01. 3D Systems shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 9,865 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

