3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $296.90

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.90 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 291.50 ($3.81). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 672,843 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.90.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

