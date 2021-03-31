3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $51,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $196.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.