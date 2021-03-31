400,000 Shares in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACACU opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.