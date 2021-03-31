$402.51 Million in Sales Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will report $402.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.75 million and the highest is $410.26 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $443.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreLogic.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreLogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.