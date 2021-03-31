420,562 Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

NEBCU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,469. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

