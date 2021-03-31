425,000 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.29. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.