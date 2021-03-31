42,641 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.98 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

