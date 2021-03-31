46,553 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bought by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,000. BeiGene accounts for about 6.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BeiGene at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,254 shares of company stock valued at $31,544,682. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $21.04 on Wednesday, reaching $354.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

