47,598 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 904,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

