$48.57 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $48.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $50.52 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $204.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.30 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.