$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $49.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 5,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

