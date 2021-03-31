4,982 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, reaching $295.55. The company had a trading volume of 608,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

