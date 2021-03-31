4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $563,667.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $563,667.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

