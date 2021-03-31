$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $5.85 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 28,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,941. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $82.05.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

