500,000 Shares in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000. Five Prime Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.31% of Five Prime Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,567,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 249,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

FPRX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,929. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

