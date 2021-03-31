500,000 Shares in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Prime Impact Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIAI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,207,000.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

PIAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,380. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.