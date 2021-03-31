50,866 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 14.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.09. 2,807,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $180.86 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

