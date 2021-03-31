52,059 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $192.00 and a 12-month high of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $4,159,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.09.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

